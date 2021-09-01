The number of weather disasters has increased by fivefold in the past 50 years and killed over 2 million people across the globe, the UN World Meteorological Organization warned Wednesday.
A collapsed cell tower near the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island, Tortola after Hurrican Irma and Hurricane Maria on September 24, 2017. EFE/FILE/Andrea De Silva
Meteorologist Mike Seidel of the The Weather Channel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting on the full effects of Hurricane Irma's strike in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 September 2017.EFE/EPA/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER
The rough waters where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay shows the full effects of Hurricane Irma strike in Miami, Florida, USA, 10 September 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER
A scene of devastation at East End, Tortola, BVI after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria on September 24, 2017. EFE/FILE/Andrea De Silva
A member of the British Millitary remove a piece of board from the damaged homeof Pearl Smith in East End, Tortola after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria on September 24, 2017. EFE/FILE/Andrea De Silva
