Weather warnings for high temperatures are in place in parts of the United Kingdom as temperatures climbed higher than 30C (86F) across much of the country.
Weather warnings issued as UK sizzles
Londoners cool down by the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 21 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
