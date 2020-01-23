Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives with his defense lawyers for his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on Wednesday, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein (C) talks to his defense lawyers as he arrives for his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on Wednesday, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein is a "sexual predator and rapist," the prosecutor said here Wednesday in opening arguments at the disgraced Hollywood mogul's sexual assault trial.

"During this trial, you are going to learn that the defendant was a savvy, New York City businessman, that he was a famous and powerful Hollywood producer living a lavish lifestyle that most of us will never know and you'll come to learn most of us will not want to know," Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said, addressing the 12 jurors in Manhattan Supreme Court.