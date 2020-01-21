Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein leaves the New York courthouse on Jan. 10, 2020, on the fourth day of trial proceedings in the sexual abuse case against him. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The the 12-person jury and three alternatives now selected, the sexual abuse trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will move forward on Wednesday in New York with opening arguments by the prosecution and the defense, which on Tuesday outlined their strategies before the judge presiding in the case.

Judge James Burke said that the trial would move forward after three hours of deliberations with Weinstein's attorneys and discussion of the type of evidence that will be allowed to be presented in the courtroom regarding the five counts of sexual abuse the disgraced movie mogul is facing.