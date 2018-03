Harvey Weinstein attends the 'Love on the rock' party held by Swiss jewelry company De Grisogono at the Hotel Du Cap, Eden Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 24, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Arnold Jerocki

The Weinstein Co., a film production company co-founded by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, has reached a sale agreement with a group of investors led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, saving it from bankruptcy.

The deal was announced on Thursday shortly after a meeting held in New York.