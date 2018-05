Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City Police Department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The New York City Police Department confirmed Friday that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is facing charges that include rape and sexual abuse.

Weinstein "was arrested, processed and charged with Rape, Criminal Sex Act, Sex Abuse and Sexual Misconduct for incidents involving two separate women," the NYPD said.