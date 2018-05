Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City Police Department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein (C) Harvey Weinstein signs papers with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) during his arraignment in a criminal courtroom where he was formally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFERSON SIEGEL/POOL

Harvey Weinstein (R) stands with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (R) during his arraignment in a criminal courtroom where he was formally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL /

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree at his arraignment Friday in New York, his attorney said.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated," Benjamin Brafman said in a statement.