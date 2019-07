Harvey Weinstein (C) is accompanied by his new new attorneys, Damon Cheronis and Donna Rotunno to a pretrial hearing in New York on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein (C), who is charged with sexual assault, arrives for a pretrial hearing in New York on Thursday, July 11. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein, who is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges, has been "railroaded" because of public pressure arising from the #MeToo movement, a member of the disgraced Hollywood mogul's new legal team said here Thursday.

"Movements allow emotion to take over," Donna Rotunno told reporters after a hearing where New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke approved Weinstein's application to replace his defense team for the second time since the case started.