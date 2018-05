Visitors visit a memorial wall showing the portraits of earthquake victims at the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors line up to visit the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors look at photos showing the Sichuan Earthquake as they visit the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors visit the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitor looks at photos showing the Sichuan Earthquake at the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors look at photos showing the Sichuan Earthquake as they visit the museum of Wenchuan Earthquake ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake, in Dayi county, rural Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Earthquake orphans hold a large banner reading: 'Wenchuan ten years, we have grown up' as they attend a memorial ceremony for the upcoming 10th anniversary of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake at the Ankang Nursery Home in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Preparations were in full swing in China on Thursday as the country got ready to mark 10 years of the deadly Wenchuan earthquake in the southwest of the country that had left 90,000 dead and missing.

Those left behind to pay tribute to the dead and missing would be the orphans who, survived despite a childhood filled with hardships, after they lost their families in the earthquake.