Israeli soldiers inspect the damages of the Shekh Sade mosque in the West Bank village of Aqraba, near Nablus, Apr. 13,l 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian man looks at the fire damaged door of the Shekh Sade mosque in the West Bank village of Aqraba, near Nablus, Apr. 13,l 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

An Israeli officer arrives to inspect the damage of the Shekh Sade mosque in the West Bank village of Aqraba, near Nablus, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian man walks in front of the vandalized entrance to the Shekh Sade mosque in the West Bank village of Aqraba, near Nablus, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Residents of the West Bank town of Aqraba, near Nablus, woke Friday to assess the damage to the local mosque which was the target of a nighttime arson and vandalism attack, an epa correspondent reported.

Israeli security forces cordoned off the rural Skekh Sade Mosque while the Palestinian imam gauged the damage allegedly inflicted on the place of worship by hardline Israeli settlers.