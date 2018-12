Palestinian women weep during the funeral of 22-year-old Muhammad Hussam Habali, in Tulkarem refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians at a West Bank refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem on Tuesday held a funeral for a 22-year-old man who was shot by Israeli military forces during a raid.

According to medical sources, Muhammad Hussam Habali died from gunshot wounds during an encounter that sparked further clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli military forces.