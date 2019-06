US President Donald Trump (CL), US First Lady Melania Trump (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (CR) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) wave the audience during the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speak during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations at the Prefecture of Caen, Normandy, France, 06 June 2019. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Brigitte Macron (R) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

US President Donald Trump (R) greets French President Emmanuel Macron (L) during the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

On the same coast of Normandy which 75 years ago was trampled by 130,000 soldiers to defeat Nazi Germany, the leaders of the countries that took part in the battle tried on Thursday to revive their alliance.

Beaches such as Omaha, Juno or Utah have passed to the collective imagination as scenes in the struggle for freedom.