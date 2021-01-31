People queue outside a supermarket in Perth, Australia, 31 January 2021. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Much of Western Australia is to enter a snap lockdown Sunday night after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The case ends a 10-month virus-free streak in the state and the lockdown will run for five days. EFE-EPA