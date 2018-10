People in Havana cover themselves from the rains on Oct. 8, 2018, the day that Cuban authorities declared a state of alert in the western province of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth due to the dangerous approach of Hurricane Michael as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Havana residents cover themselves from the rains on Oct. 8, 2018, the day that Cuban authorities declared a state of alert in the western province of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth due to the dangerous approach of Hurricane Michael as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

General view of the dark clouds over Havana on Oct. 8, 2018, the day that Cuban authorities declared a state of alert in the western province of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth due to the dangerous approach of Hurricane Michael as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cuban authorities declared a state of alert in the western province of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth due to the dangerous approach of Hurricane Michael as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico.

Michael, which has maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph), is currently moving through the Yucatan Channel at some 55 km (34 mi) south of Cape San Antonio on Cuba's extreme western tip.