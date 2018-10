A handout photo made available by the Humane Society International (HSI) shows a baby humpback whale caught in a shark net off the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Oct. 9, 2018. Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/HUMANE SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL

Australian environmental organizations have released images and videos of a newborn humpback whale that was rescued on Tuesday from a shark net off the country’s eastern Gold Coast.

“Seeing these images of a baby humpback whale entangled in a shark net should be enough to get the Queensland Government to remove the nets," Humane Society International (HSI) and the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) said in a joint statement.