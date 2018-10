German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the state premier of Hesse Volker Bouffier arrive next to a picture showing first Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Konrad Adenauer (L), for a press conference after the board meeting of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the beginning of the end of her time as the country's leader Monday, saying she won't seek re-election as head of the conservative Christian Democratic Union when the party meets in December, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

She also said she would stand down as chancellor once the current legislative term ends in 2021. Here's a look at the potential consequences of the announcement: