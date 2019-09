Ultra-Orthodox Jewish supporters of the United Torah Judaism party gather in Jerusalem during the last day of election campaigns, Jerusalem, Israel, 15 September 2019, Israeli legislative elections will be held on 17 September. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a weekly cabinet meeting in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, 15 September 2019. EFE/EPA/AMIR COHEN

A worker of the Central Election Commission in Israel shows an election note in a sample voting position as part of preparations for the upcoming Israeli legislative elections, in Shoham, Israel, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A day ahead of snap general elections in Israel, voter polling suggests whoever emerges victorious will once again have a challenge on their hands in forming a functioning government.

Things appear so tight at the top that surveys have done little to reveal who will likely lead the next executive. One thing is certain — much will depend on the subsequent negotiations.