The high cost of living, as reflected in the prices at this Managua street market on Sept. 2, 2019, along with unemployment and the political crisis, are Nicaragua's worst problems, as identified by 80.2 percent of its citizens in a new survey. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

The general manager of M&R Consultants, Raul Obregon, presents on Sept. 2, 2019, the results of a survey taken by his company, which shows that Nicaraguans identify joblessness, the high cost of living and the political crisis as the biggest problems facing their country. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres.

Unemployment, the high cost of living and the political crisis are Nicaragua's main problems as identified by 80.2 percent of its citizens, according to a survey published this Monday.

The study by the Nicaraguan firm M&R Consultants indicates that 31.7 percent of those questioned believe that unemployment is the biggest problem facing the country.