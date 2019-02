File image shows Lilian Tintori, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, posing for pictures with supporters before a demonstration called by the opposition against the Nicolas Maduro Government, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 2, 2019. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Miguel Gutiérrez

File image shows Caracas' former Mayor and oppositor Antonio Ledezma giving a speech during a rally at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain, Feb 2, 2019, to show support for President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Luca Piergiovanni

File image shows the head of the Venezuelan Parliament Julio Borges delivering a speech after receiving the Sakharov Prize in the name of the democratic Venezuelan opposition, during a ceremony in the European parliament in Strasbourg, France, Dec 13, 2017. The Sakharov human rights award was attributed to Venezuela's democratic opposition-led National Assembly, which was accepted by Head of the Venezuelan Parliament Julio Borges and Venezuelan opposition member and former mayor of Caracas, Antonio Ledezma.. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

File image shows US President George W. Bush shaking hands hands with Maria Corina Machado, Executive Director of Sumate, an NGO that advocates Venezuelan citizens political rights, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC Tuesday, May 31, 2005. EFE-EPA (FILE)/SHAWN THEW

A handout photo released by the Miraflores Press Office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) speaking during an act of government with the military in Maracay, Venezuela, Feb 4, 2019. EFE- EPA (FILE)/PRESS MIRAFLORES HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

File image of the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido (C), who claimed the presidency of the country two weeks ago, addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 4, 2019.EFE- EPA (FILE)/LEONARDO MUNOZ

What appeared to be a carefully calibrated policy to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was actually a big gamble by a small group of opposition leaders acting on a hastily assembled plan, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report on Thursday.

The strategy marked a coup of sorts: this one within the country's notoriously fractious opposition, which had been locked in debate over whether to negotiate with Maduro or take more direct action.