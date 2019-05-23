Repair it or demolish it? That is the prevailing question surrounding the Jose Marti "Anti-imperialist Grandstand" that extends in front of the US Embassy in Havana but which seems to be falling into ruin as Havana residents ask themselves what will happen to this symbol of the ongoing disagreements between Cuba and the United States that the late Fidel Castro ordered to be built.

"I don't think the initial project will be abandoned, and even less so in the current circumstances," Ulises Barnet - a local resident who each day walks his dog Negra along the esplanade running from the grandstand, which is now filled with rubble and broken cement slabs - told EFE