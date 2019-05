The logo of the messaging application WhatsApp (C) is pictured on a smartphone screen in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep.26, 2017 (reissued May 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A smart phone screen shows the logo of WhatsApp application in Berlin, Germany, Dec.31, 2017 (reissued May 14, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

A vulnerability in WhatsApp allowed hackers to install spyware on some targeted phones and access data from those devices, the popular messaging app said on Monday.

The chink in the encrypted messaging service has been fixed now, but an unknown number of users have been affected, according to the app owned by Facebook.