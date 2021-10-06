Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before a US Senate subcommittee on consumer protection at the US Capitol in Washington on Oct. 5, 2021. EFE/Drew Angerer/Pool

Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside

Facebook puts its profits before the safety of its users and hides the fact that its platforms "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," a whistleblower said in sworn testimony on Tuesday before a US Senate subcommittee.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee's subcommittee on consumer protection after she leaked information over the past few days to The Wall Street Journal and after revealing her identity in an interview broadcast on Sunday by CBS's "60 Minutes."