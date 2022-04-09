Red carnations and doctors' white coats adorned a traditional religious procession carrying icons of Jesus Captive and Mary to the Civil Hospital in Malaga on Saturday.
Jesús Cautivo and the Virgen de la Trinidad in the procession that took place this Saturday after the dawn mass in Malaga. EFE/Alvaro Cabrera
The president of Andalucía Juanma Moreno (L) signals the beginning of the procession of the altar of the images of Jesús Cautivo and the Virgen de la Trinidad after the dawn mass in Malaga. EFE/Alvaro Cabrera
The health adviser Jesús Aguirre (c) carries the altar of the images of Jesús Cautivo and the Virgin of the Trinity. EFE/Alvaro Cabrera