The Ohio Clock strikes 12 o'clock midnight as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tries to broker a deal with Democrats on the continuing resolution in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump addresses March for Life Participants and Pro-Life Leaders via teleconference from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Sunset on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The White House has blamed the Democratic Party for the shutdown of the United States federal government after the Senate failed to agree on a new budget on Friday night.

After late night bipartisan negotiations, Senators were unable to pass a bill to approve funding for the federal government.