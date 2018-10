Supporters of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro celebrate his victory at the Ministries Esplanade, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

A supporter of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro celebrates his victory at the Ministries Esplanade, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

US President Donald Trump phoned Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday night to congratulate him on his victory at the ballot box and both pledged to work "side-by-side" to improve the lives of their peoples, official sources confirmed.

"President Trump called President-elect Bolsonaro of Brazil this evening to congratulate him and the Brazilian people on Sunday’s elections," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement released on Sunday.