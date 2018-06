US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) as they pose for a group picture during the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, 10 November 2017 (reissued 28 June 2018). EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / K MANDATORY CREDIT

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin talk during a family photo session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, 11 November 2017 (reissued 28 June 2018). EPA-EFE/JORGE SILVA / POOL

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Finland's capital, Helsinki, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said.