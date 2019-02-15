White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Feb. 14, 2019, that President Donald Trump will sign the budget bill presented to him by Congress and will also declare a national emergency to deal with what he claims is a migrant crisis on the southern frontier by building a US-Mexico border wall. EFE-EPA/File

The White House on Thursday confirmed that President Donald Trump will sign the budget bill to be presented to him by Congress and will also declare a national emergency, which will enable him to take money from other budgetary line items to finance construction of his much-touted US-Mexico border wall.

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action - including a national emergency - to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.