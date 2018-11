A view from outside the US Attorney General's office at the Department of Justice, in Washington, DC, United States, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

File photo showing then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, United States, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

File photo showing then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a press conference at the Department of Justice, in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

The White House denied Thursday that the United States has entered a "constitutional crisis" because of the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that this "is not a constitutional crisis," adding that President Donald Trump has not instructed the new acting attorney general to limit the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.