US President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House after attending political events in Pennsylvania, and Mississippi; in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The White House has denied that the president of the United States has built a part of his fortune by evading taxes, rejecting the findings of an extensive investigation published on Tuesday by the New York Times.

The NYT article alleged that Trump and his siblings had created a fake company to hide millions of dollars they received from their parents, and undervalued the assets of their father's real estate business to avoid having to pay large sums in taxes.