About 90 minutes after United States President Donald Trump called Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelenski earlier this year, a White House official asked that military aid to Kiev be stopped, according to emails released Sunday.
Michael Duffey, National Security associate director, asked "based on guidance" received in light of the Trump Administration's revised assistance plan to Ukraine, that Pentagon officials withhold aid in July, emails made available by the non-profit Center for Public Integrity read. EFE-EPA