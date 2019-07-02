The White House said Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Huawei will remain banned from developing its 5G wireless networks in the United States, although US firms will be allowed to sell small components such as chips to the Chinese company in keeping with the recently agreed to trade truce between Beijing and Washington.

In an interview with CNBC, the White House's main economic adviser, Peter Navarro, announced that the Donald Trump administration will continue to prohibit Huawei from marketing its 5G Internet technology in the US, which Washington fears the company may use to spy for the Chinese government.