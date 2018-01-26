US President Donald Trump waves to reporters after participating in a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 25, 2018. EFE/ Laurent Gillieron

The White House on Thursday proposed to Congress an immigration reform plan that would legalize the immigration status of 1.8 million so-called Dreamers in exchange for $25 billion in funding to strengthen US border security.

Sources familiar with the conversations on the subject told EFE that the White House plans to create a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children, a figure far greater than the 690,000 Dreamers currently being protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which ends in early March on the orders of President Donald Trump.