CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) holds onto a microphone asn an aide tries to take it away during a press conference with US President Donald J. Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The White House has suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credential after he and President Donald Trump clashed again during a postelection news conference, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Acosta's hard pass, which allows journalists to enter White House grounds, was being suspended because he "placed his hands" on a White House intern who was trying to take the microphone from him after Trump indicated he was no longer going to address him.