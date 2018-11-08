The White House has suspended CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's press credential after he and President Donald Trump clashed again during a postelection news conference, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.
In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Acosta's hard pass, which allows journalists to enter White House grounds, was being suspended because he "placed his hands" on a White House intern who was trying to take the microphone from him after Trump indicated he was no longer going to address him.