Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) arrive for a group photo session after concluding their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

Prospects for a speedy conclusion to the U.S.-China trade fight dimmed Monday after U.S. officials accused Beijing of reneging on its promises and vowed to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% starting Friday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

"Over the course of the last week or so, we've seen an erosion in commitments by China, I would say retreating from commitments that have already been made, in our judgment," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in Washington.