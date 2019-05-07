Prospects for a speedy conclusion to the U.S.-China trade fight dimmed Monday after U.S. officials accused Beijing of reneging on its promises and vowed to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25% starting Friday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
"Over the course of the last week or so, we've seen an erosion in commitments by China, I would say retreating from commitments that have already been made, in our judgment," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in Washington.