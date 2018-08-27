The US flag flies at full-staff from the White House on Aug. 27, 2018, although it had been lowered to half-staff on Aug. 25 after Sen. John McCain died and is typically flown at half-staff until after the funeral - scheduled for Sept. 2 - when a person of McCain's repute and accomplishments dies. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The tepid reaction of the Donald Trump administration to the death of Republican Sen. John McCain continued to generate controversy on Monday after authorities raised the US flag at the presidential residence to full-staff from half-staff after only a little more than a day-and-a-half of "mourning."

Despite the fact that the bad relationship between Trump and McCain was well-known publicly, the social networks reacted on Monday with a mixture of amazement and indignation to the fact that the flags at the White House were once again waving from the top of the flagpoles after being lowered after the senator's death from brain cancer on Saturday.