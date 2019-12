US President Donald J. Trump reacts during a campaign rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, USA, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone attends the first anniversary ceremony of the First Lady's Be Best campaign in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, 07 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler delivers his opening statement during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Report by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III: Former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn II' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The White House announced Sunday that it will not participate in the first impeachment inquiry hearing before the House Judiciary Committee against the United States president.

Judiciary Committee chairman and Democrat Jerrold Nadler had invited Trump's lawyers to participate in the first public hearing, scheduled for Wednesday. EFE-EPA