An undated photo provided by the White House shows CIA director Mike Pompeo meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea, issued April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/US White House

The White House press secretary on Thursday published photos of the meeting between the new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which took place last month in North Korea.

The two photos, posted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her Twitter account, show Pompeo, who was then the CIA director, shaking Kim's hand in a room with wall paintings depicting trees and white birds.