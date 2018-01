US Representative Dick Durbin from Illinois speaks at a press conference on Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Program on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TASOS KATOPODIS

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media before departing the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 5, 2018.

The White House on Friday requested 18 billion dollars from Congress to fund the construction and expansion of the wall along the southwestern border with Mexico as one of the conditions in negotiations to resolve the future of migrants who were brought into the country as children illegally.

These migrants, known as "Dreamers" had been protected under an Obama-era policy called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).