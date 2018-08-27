The US flag once again flies at half-staff from the White House on Aug. 27, 2018, after assorted commentary on the social networks, where people and veteran's groups reacted with amazement and outrage to the Donald Trump administration's earlier decision to raise the flag to full-staff, apparently with an eye toward bringing the official mourning for Sen. John McCain to what many deemed to be a premature end. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The White House on Monday reversed its earlier decision to return the US flag to full-staff after Republican Sen. John McCain's death on the weekend, placing the flag once again at half-staff and stating that it would remain at that level until after the Arizona lawmaker's funeral.

The tepid reaction of the Donald Trump administration to McCain's death had continued to generate controversy on Monday after authorities raised the US flag at the presidential residence to full-staff from half-staff after only a little more than a day-and-a-half of "mourning."