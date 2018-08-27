The White House on Monday reversed its earlier decision to return the US flag to full-staff after Republican Sen. John McCain's death on the weekend, placing the flag once again at half-staff and stating that it would remain at that level until after the Arizona lawmaker's funeral.
The tepid reaction of the Donald Trump administration to McCain's death had continued to generate controversy on Monday after authorities raised the US flag at the presidential residence to full-staff from half-staff after only a little more than a day-and-a-half of "mourning."