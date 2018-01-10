The White House on Wednesday blasted a judge's decision ordering the president of the United States to partially revive the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy.

Judge William Alsup, district judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, ruled Tuesday in San Francisco that Donald Trump's administration must temporarily continue to accept renewal applications from beneficiaries of the program, which then-head of state Barack Obama created by executive order in 2012 to shield hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants (known as DREAMers) from deportation.