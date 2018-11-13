President Donald Trump (l) and CNN reporter Jim Acosta (standing, r) confront one another at a White House press conference on Nov. 7, 2018, after which the administration suspended Acosta's press credentials, spurring CNN to sue Trump and five staffers for violating freedom of the press. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The White House on Tuesday said that it will mount a "vigorous" defense against the lawsuit filed by CNN accusing the administration of violating freedom of the press by suspending the press credentials of one of its reporters after a press conference confrontation with President Donald Trump.

"We have been advised that CNN has filed a complaint challenging the suspension of Jim Acosta's hard pass. This is just more grandstanding from CNN, and we will vigorously defend against this lawsuit," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared in a statement.