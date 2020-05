A man cries for his relative victim of Covid-19 in the Campo de Esperanza cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The president of the United States on Sunday prohibited the entry of foreign passengers coming from Brazil, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic after the US.

The US is the country most affected by the novel coronavirus, with 1,640,630 cases and 97,599 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, followed by Brazil, with 363,211 cases and 22,666 deaths, according to the country’s health ministry. EFE-EPA