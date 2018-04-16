White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday criticized former FBI Director James Comey, whose controversial memoirs will go on sale this coming week, adding that it is time to "move on" from the Russia investigation.

"Not only has ... special counsel (Robert Mueller) but a number of different congressional committees have been looking at this for over a year and come up with nothing. I think it really is getting time to move on and I certainly think the American people would appreciate Congress and the rest of the country being able to focus on some of the things that really impact them," said Sanders on the ABC News program "This Week."