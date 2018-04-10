President Donald Trump en route to an event to honor the NCAA National Football 2017 champions, Alabama's Crimson Tide, at the White House on April 10, 2018 .EFE-EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump believes that he has the power to fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is heading the independent investigation into the links between the mogul's 2016 campaign and Kremlin efforts to influence the election, the White House said Tuesday.

At her daily press conference, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked repeatedly by reporters if Trump believes he has the authority to fire Mueller, to which she replied "We've been advised that the president certainly has the power to make that decision," an answer suggesting that the White House has checked into that matter.