A still from a handout video provided by the US Department of Defense shows US President Donald J. Trump (back, R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (C) greeting US service members at Al Asad Air Base outside Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 26, 2018 (issued Dec. 27, 2018). EPA-EFE/SCOTT HOWE/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The White House and the United States president criticized CNN television network on Thursday after it reported a possible breach of military regulations by members of the troops deployed in Iraq during the leader’s recent visit there.

During his surprise visit to US troops in Iraq over Christmas, Donald Trump was photographed signing “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats for soldiers, which CNN said had “Trump 2020” patches on.