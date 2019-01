President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon his return to the White House from Camp David on Jan. 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

President Donald Trump will visit the border with Mexico this week to meet with border authorities, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday.

"President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon," Sanders posted on her official Twitter account.