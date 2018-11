epa07148736 US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2018. Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate, but lost their majority in the House. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The White House on Wednesday withdrew the permanent credential from CNN journalist Jim Acosta, who earlier had confronted the President of the United States, in a tense press conference.

"As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.