US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks with CNN reporter Jim Acosta (L) during a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The White House on Wednesday withdrew the permanent credential from CNN journalist Jim Acosta, who earlier had confronted the President of the United States, in a tense press conference.

"As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.