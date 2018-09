Photo taken Sept. 11, 2018, showing one of the tiny houses for homeless women in the Whittier Heights complex of Seattle, Washington. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

Seattle's Whittier Heights Tiny House Village is managed by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and is the city's first sanctioned housing complex dedicated to helping homeless women reinsert themselves into society.

Whittier Heights is ensconced between a bank parking lot and an apartment complex and is a zone impossible to access without permission.