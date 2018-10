Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The World Health Organization on Friday announced that a total of 200 people had been infected in a recent Ebola outbreak that hit the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 125 of whom died.

The disease hit the eastern Congolese province of North Kivu, mainly in the city of Beni, where 82 percent of the new cases were reported, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.